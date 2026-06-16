A jogger shared footage of the incident, showing a man lying on the ground beside an overturned personal mobility aid.

PMA rider taken to hospital after allegedly speeding and overturning along Yishun park connector

A man was taken to hospital after he seemingly lost control of his mobility scooter and overturned while allegedly speeding along a park connector.

Instagram account @sgfollowsall posted footage of the incident, showing the man lying unconscious beside the overturned personal mobility aid (PMA), with blood smeared on the ground.

In the footage, another man is seen checking on the injured rider while saying that he had been “speeding”.

According to the post, the incident occurred at about 7.30am on June 14 along a park connector near Yishun Avenue 8.

The contributor said he was jogging along the park connector network when the PMA “sped” past him.

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“He was going as fast as the motorcycles on the road and almost hit me — it was really just by a tiny margin. I was quite shocked by how close it was,” the netizen wrote.

He added that the rider lost control of the device and crashed less than 10 seconds later.

One person conveyed to hospital

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along Yishun Avenue 8. One person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Some netizens were outraged at the incident, recounting other accidents involving PMAs, while others urged authorities to take action.

One netizen even described such devices as a “hazard” as riders would “zoom by at near top speed in an area used by pedestrians, young and old alike”.

“It’s so stressful walking around my community with these things dominating the pedestrian WALKways at speed!” the netizen added.

According to an advisory from the Land Transport Authority, PMAs are allowed on footpaths, cycling paths, and shared paths, but are not permitted to travel along roads.

Stricter regulations also came into effect on June 1, when a 6kmh speed limit was implemented for PMAs on paths. Users must also obtain a Certificate of Medical Need through the Assessment for Mobility Scooter (AMS).

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