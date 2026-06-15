PM Wong reveals he’s a Tottenham Hotspur fan: ‘Very difficult team to support’

In a video posted on June 15, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong revealed that he is a lifelong Spurs fan.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has revealed that he is a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur supporter — though he admitted that being a Spurs fan is not easy.

In an Instagram reel posted on June 15, PM Wong can be seen chatting with a man clad in a red jersey at a hawker centre about football and the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The Prime Minister said he had not watched the match between the United States and Paraguay, which the Americans won 4-1.

“The matches are too early in the morning,” he quipped.

When asked which English Premier League team he supports, PM Wong replied: “The team (I’ve supported) from very young is Tottenham Hotspur.”

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Recalling some of Spurs’ stars from his younger days, he named Garth Crooks, Glenn Hoddle and Osvaldo (Ossie) Ardiles.

“They almost got relegated,” he said, referring to a system where the worst-performing teams at the end of a season are demoted to a lower division for the following season.

Reflecting on the club’s fortunes over the years, PM Wong added: “Tottenham is a very difficult team to support. They try, try, try but very little success.”

When the other man suggested Spurs could fare better in the coming English Premier League season, Wong laughed and replied: “You’re very optimistic.”

The Prime Minister captioned the post: “We still cheer for the same football clubs we supported as kids. Any Spurs fans out there?😉”

Spurs fans dominate the comments

The post has since received more than 6,400 likes and over 200 comments.

Many commenters responded with “COYS” — short for “Come On You Spurs”, a classic chant among Tottenham supporters.

One commenter cheekily tagged Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam, who is known to be a vocal Arsenal supporter.

He recently celebrated Arsenal’s long-awaited victory at the 2025-26 English Premier League with a Facebook post on May 20 that thanked Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, and the team.

The commenter wrote: “Please tell everyone what we think of Tottenham?”

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