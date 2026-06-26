The couple scored a chat with the Prime Minister at a Jurong East hawker centre.

PM Wong amused after couple says CDC vouchers let them order fish with bak kut teh

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong was left amused after encountering a couple who shared that CDC vouchers had allowed them to order steamed fish on top of their bak kut teh meal.

A 42-second clip documenting the interaction at Yuhua Place Market and Hawker Centre was posted on PM Wong’s social media pages on June 25.

In the video, he approaches the couple as the man clasps PM Wong’s hand, thanking him for the CDC voucher scheme — an initiative providing Singaporeans with financial support to manage rising costs.

“This treat was sponsored by CDC vouchers?” PM Wong asks in Mandarin, taking a seat beside them.

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The man explains that the meal before them — consisting of several bowls of bak kut teh soup, rice, and a shared plate of steamed fish — was paid for with the voucher scheme.

“We used the CDC vouchers to order fish! If not, we would only order bak kut teh,” he says.

PM Wong adds that the hawkers would now have more business, an added benefit of the scheme.

“It’s a win-win situation, isn’t it?” he comments.

Travelled from Punggol to Jurong East for bak kut teh

The couple also explained that they are Punggol residents and had travelled to the hawker centre in Jurong East to patronise the famous bak kut teh stall.

“You all know how good this bak kut teh is all the way from Punggol?” PM Wong asks, adding that they “know how to enjoy”.

“It’s because we have CDC vouchers!” the man responds, prompting both to burst into laughter.

PM Wong added in the post’s caption that he hoped others were similarly “putting their CDC vouchers to good use”.

Netizens agree scheme helps them ‘have better meals’

The post garnered over 335,000 views and 6,000 likes, with many netizens gushing over the heartwarming interaction.

“This uncle is sooo cute,” one netizen commented, while another agreed that the voucher scheme helped the middle class “have better meals”.

However, others offered a different perspective.

“Wonder if CDC is meant for the original purpose of helping the needy and the poor?” a user commented.

A tranche of CDC vouchers was brought forward by half a year, from January 2027 to June 2026, allowing over 1.38 million Singaporean households to receive $500 in vouchers from June 11.

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