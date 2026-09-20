Chua Kok Poi allegedly broke into a Telok Kurau home to assault his domestic helper girlfriend and steal $1,300 worth of belongings.

Plumber, 65, breaks into maid’s residence and assaults her after she breaks up with him

A 65-year-old plumber broke into the home of his girlfriend’s employer and assaulted her after she decided to end their relationship and return to her home country.

The man, Chua Kok Poi, had climbed over a wall and entered the private residence in Telok Kurau, before sneaking into the domestic helper’s bedroom to assault her.

Chua pleaded guilty to five charges, including house-breaking, voluntarily causing hurt and theft.

Woman suggested break up

According to Shin Min Daily News, court documents stated that Chua had worked as a plumber at a private residence in the Telok Kurau area, where the victim was employed as a domestic helper.

The two became romantically involved after getting to know each other. However, when the helper’s employment contract ended, she planned to return to her home country and decided to break up with him.

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Chua refused to accept the separation.

Between 10pm on March 21 and 5am the following day, he climbed over the wall into the residence and entered the helper’s bedroom.

She was awakened by the noise and found him on top of her. He then pulled her hair, banged her head against the floor and removed her clothes before assaulting her.

The victim later went to hospital for a medical examination, where bruising was found on her scalp.

The plumber had earlier told the court that the victim had accepted his marriage proposal and that he had spent a considerable amount of money on her.

Lawyer says he acted out of desperation to save relationship

In mitigation, the defence said Chua had no prior convictions and had fully cooperated with investigations, adding that the accused had returned the items he had stolen from the residence.

These items — worth a total of $1,300 — include:

A white Apple iPhone 13

A red Samsung A20 phone

A dark grey Realmi Note 50

$150 cash

He argued that Chua had committed the offences out of desperation, hoping to save the relationship.

The prosecution sought a jail sentence.

The accused also indicated that he was willing to compensate the victim for her medical expenses. The judge granted him time to arrange the compensation and adjourned sentencing to Oct 1.

Chua is currently out on $20,000 bail.

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