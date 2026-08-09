The man earned nearly $3,000 in commission.

Pimp charges just $40 commission per customer to recruit 19-year-old for vice in S’pore

A Chinese man who allegedly lured a 19-year-old compatriot to Singapore for vice by charging a lower commission than her previous pimp has been jailed for 13 months and two weeks.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Liu Daodong (transliterated), 42, pleaded guilty to three charges, including living on the earnings of prostitution and violating the Women’s Charter.

He was also fined $3,000.

‘Jumped ship’ over lower commission

The court heard that police conducted an anti-vice operation at a hotel in Serangoon at about 6.30pm on Jun 11, 2024.

Liu and four Chinese women were arrested, while condoms and lubricants were seized.

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Investigations found that Liu had booked hotel rooms for the women, arranged appointments with customers, collected payments on their behalf and posted online advertisements offering sexual services.

One of the women, who was 19 at the time, told investigators that she had previously worked for a prostitution syndicate in Macau headed by a man known as “Uncle Bird”.

According to Shin Min, she became unhappy after her previous middleman took a commission of $100 for every customer.

After being introduced to Liu through a friend, she learnt that he charged only $40 per customer instead. She decided to let Liu arrange her work in Singapore.

Picked her up from airport and arranged hotel

According to Shin Min, the pair reached an agreement over a video call in May 2024.

The woman paid for her own airfare and accommodation, while Liu helped her source cheaper lodging.

She arrived in Singapore on June 2, 2024.

Liu picked her up from the airport, brought her to buy a SIM card and accompanied her to check into a hotel.

The court heard that Liu then took over the phone number she used for work, communicating directly with customers and arranging appointments.

He would notify the woman via WeChat when clients arrived, while she informed him after each transaction so they could keep track of the number of customers served each day.

Used screening service to avoid undercover officers

To attract customers, Liu arranged for the woman to advertise on a prostitution website.

He also signed up for a “number-checking service”, according to Shin Min.

The service involved adding the woman’s phone number to a closed chat group, allowing others in the vice trade to verify whether prospective customers were genuine clients rather than undercover law enforcement officers.

Liu allegedly provided the website administrator with the woman’s photographs under the alias “Yinyin”, her age, body measurements, rates and the sexual services she offered.

He also collected 2,500 yuan (about S$474) from her to pay for the advertisement.

Served about 70 customers in 9 days

According to Shin Min, the woman provided sexual services between June 3 and June 11, 2024, serving about 70 customers during that period.

Liu allegedly earned about S$3,000 in commissions.

Besides arranging customers, he also bought food for the woman and helped collect condoms and medication for her.

Liu was released on bail on July 17, 2024.

However, his bail was revoked on Aug 3 this year after he allegedly breached his bail conditions by contacting the 19-year-old, who is a prosecution witness in the case.

He has remained in remand since.

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