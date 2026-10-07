The passenger hides her face as her photo is taken.

Pillion rider spotted without helmet on rental motorcycle, covers face when photo is taken

A female passenger can be seen without a helmet while riding in the back seat of a motorcycle, hiding her face from the camera.

On Oct 5, a Facebook post was uploaded onto the SG Road Vigilante page, showing a male motorcyclist and a helmetless pillion rider on a Tribecar rental motorcycle along Jalan Boon Lay.

The woman can be seen shielding her face with what looks like a small pouch when the photo was taken, while the motorcyclist is looking straight into the camera.

The photo, claimed to be taken at around 4pm on Oct 4, sparked discussion online as netizens jokingly commented on the woman’s courage to ride without wearing proper protective headgear.

“Never know that this lady head harder than helmet!” a commenter joked.

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Some even speculated the reason behind why she was hiding her face. “She is so shy 🙈 to reveal the real face,” said one commenter.

“Is this a scandal? Hahahaha why cover face,” asked another.

Tribecar addresses the incident

In response to queries from Stomp, Tribecar stated that they are aware of the incident and will leave the matter to the relevant authorities to investigate.

“Safety is something we always emphasise to our members. Anyone using our vehicles should ensure that they and their passengers are safe throughout the journey,” the spokesperson said.

“For motorcycles, this includes making sure both the rider and pillion passenger wear their helmets securely.”

The spokesperson stressed that Tribecar takes the situation seriously, and urged all Tribecar members to follow traffic rules and look out for one another on the road.

Not wearing helmet carries a price

According to the Road Traffic Act, every person who drives or is carried on a motorcycle must wear securely on his or her head a protective helmet of a type approved by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Those found guilty of the offence can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to 3 months or both. In the case of repeat offenders, they can be fined for up to $2,000 and jailed for up to 6 months or both.

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