Pillion rider sits facing backwards while balancing box, leaves motorcyclist stunned

A motorcyclist was shocked to find a pillion rider of another motorcycle sitting facing the back of the vehicle and balancing a large box.

TikTok user @_iiuhnij shared footage of the scene in a June 11 post, showing him slowing to a stop beside another motorcycle at a traffic light along Bukit Panjang Ring Road, near Segar LRT station.

In the on-screen caption, the user wrote that he was “wondering why the pillion looks odd”.

The user then pans the camera to the right, revealing that the pillion rider is seated facing the rear of the motorcycle while balancing a cardboard box on the vehicle’s top box.

The yellow box features an image of a vacuum cleaner and obscures much of the pillion rider’s head and upper body.

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Both individuals are wearing helmets.

“Not scary meh,” the user adds in the caption.

‘Helping him to check blindspot’: Netizen quipped

The post garnered over 83,500 views and drew concerned reactions from netizens.

One netizen said they had seen the couple before, while several asked if their actions were permitted.

“She helping him to check blindspot,” another user joked.

According to a riding theory booklet published by the Singapore Police Force, motorcyclist should instruct their pillion riders to sit astride the motorcycle with feet on the footrests all the time, even at rest.

Stomp has reached out to _iiuhnij for more information.

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