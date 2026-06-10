Pigeons were captured flying into a hospital in Klang, Malaysia, leading to hygiene concerns.

Pigeons invade ward in Klang hospital, eat food placed beside patients

Multiple pigeons flew into a hospital ward located in Klang, Malaysia, sparking hygiene concerns as they were spotted eating patients’ food and leaving droppings.

In a clip uploaded by Threads user @ray_nambiar on June 8, at least five birds are seen roaming about between two hospital beds. One black pigeon appears to eat out of a bento box placed on the bedside cabinet, while another is perched centimetres away on a bed occupied by a female patient.

The user accused the hospital, identified as Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, also known as Klang General Hospital, of placing 16 beds in a ward meant only for eight and allowing pigeons to fly in.

The accompanying caption claimed that the birds ate patients’ food and left droppings throughout the ward.

Disgusted netizens slam hospital

The video was met with widespread disgust, with netizens calling on the hospital to improve their hygiene standards.

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“The birds can bring disease, this is dangerous,” one Threads user commented.

Another netizen urged the hospital to improve its facilities while dismissing netizens who justified such environments as the standard expected of public healthcare facilities, such as Klang General Hospital.

“People keep saying public healthcare is cheap or subsidised, but that doesn’t mean patients deserve conditions like this. We are still human beings and deserve proper hygiene, safety, and dignity when seeking treatment. No patient should be recovering in a ward shared with pigeons,” she said.

Bird control measures to be taken

On the same day, Klang General Hospital issued a statement announcing the implementation of bird control measures.

The hospital explained that there was a large population of pigeons and crows in the trees surrounding the hospital, and that some would enter the hospital occasionally.

To address the issue, Klang General Hospital will prune surrounding trees and work with local authorities to manage bird disturbances on hospital grounds.

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