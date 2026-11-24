The passenger said they expected a paid driver not to turn the car into a “biohazard”.

PHV driver seen picking his nose while steering one-handed for 10 min

During a 13-minute ride, a private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver had his finger inside his nose for 10 of those minutes.

He was not just excavating his nose. He was also steering with one hand during that time.

The passenger was so perturbed that they uploaded a one-minute video of the driver in action to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Nov 23.

‘Spent all 10 minutes non-stop digging his nose’

The passenger highlighted hygiene and safety concerns about the ride, including a strong smell in the car that was so unpleasant they had to wind down all the windows to “survive”.

They added: “Driver spent all 10 minutes (maybe more) non-stop digging his nose while steering one-handed.”

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“Driver spent all 10 minutes non-stop digging his nose while steering one-handed,” they wrote. PHOTO: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

The driver also whipped out a second phone to send text messages whenever the vehicle stopped at a red light.

“I only started recording so my family has solid evidence to file a claim in case I never made it to my destination,” they said.

‘Biohazard’

The passenger said they expected a paid driver not to turn the car into a “biohazard” or text while stopped at traffic lights, describing these as the “bare minimum, not VIP treatment”.

They added that they had reported the incident to the ride-hailing platform.

Netizens divided

The post drew more than 150 likes and nearly 190 comments, with netizens divided over the passenger’s complaint.

While some expressed disgust at the driver’s apparent lack of hygiene, others came to his defence.

Several users described the incident as “disgusting”.

“I don’t know how you survived that hell ride,” a comment read.

‘Seriously, what do you expect from a PHV driver?’

On the other hand, some felt that the passenger was expecting too much from PHV drivers.

“He didn’t flick shoot his nose gold at you very good already,” wrote one.

Others argued that there was nothing wrong with using a phone while waiting at a red light.

Another wrote: “If he digs his nose and he leaves a bad impression, that is his business. Did he dig your nose?”

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