Photo studio in Little India helps migrant workers find love with ‘100 per cent success rate’

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. At one photo studio in Little India, it could even lead to a life partner.

For more than two decades, an unassuming studio in Singapore has helped thousands of migrant workers find their other half back home — one portrait at a time.

Located on Kerbau Road in Little India, Sajeev Digital Studio is owned and run by 59-year-old K Sajeev Lal, a seasoned photographer with over 25 years of experience, alongside his wife Sheeja Shaj.

Walking up the studio’s staircase, visitors are greeted by walls lined with various full- and half-body portraits of men — most of them dressed smartly in suits.

The studio is well known within the local migrant worker community for its specialised service — taking “matchmaking photos” for single workers to send home so their families can help find them a partner.

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Serves up to 400 migrant workers a month

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Sajeev revealed that the studio serves an average of 300 to 400 migrant workers a month, sometimes exceeding a hundred customers on a single weekend day.

Sajeev charges $20 per photo, which includes touch-up services. If required, the studio also provides suits free of charge for the photoshoot.

The studio, which opened in 2002, originally used film photography before switching fully to digital in 2004.

Now, the studio would send digital copies of the photos to the workers’ parents, who print them out before showing prospective brides.

If both parties are satisfied, a marriage would be arranged.

“In India, arranged marriages are still the norm,” Sajeev explained, “So most Indian migrant workers here rely on this method to find a wife. Over the years, we’ve facilitated tens of thousands of successful marriages.”

The secret to a good matchmaking photo

According to Sajeev, the most important part of a matchmaking photo is making sure the man’s facial features are clearly visible

While most customers opt for full-body or front-facing photos, some prefer half-body or side-view shots.

“Some of them look very serious at first,” he said, “So I will slowly help them relax. They need to smile for the photos to look good”.

Boasts ‘100 per cent success rate’

Sajeev said that some customers who found a spouse through the photos have returned with their families for family portraits

He claims that every migrant worker who has engaged the studio’s service has successfully found a partner and married, giving the studio a “100 per cent success rate”.

“Usually, once the marriage is finalised, these workers head home for the wedding before returning to Singapore alone to continue working,” Sajeev said.

“Many of them often share the good news with me. Some even return with their wives and children to take family portraits here”.

Migrant worker, 29, plans to marry and bring wife to Singapore

When Shin Min reporters visited the studio, they met 29-year-old Udaiyappan Azhagar, a construction worker from South India who visited the studio on a friend’s recommendation.

Azhagar, who has worked in Singapore for seven years, said his two older brothers and sister are all married, and that his family has been urging him to do the same.

To show prospective brides different facets of himself, Azhagar took two sets of full-body portraits – one in casual attire and another in formal wear.

Satisfied with the results, he sent the photos back to Pudukkottai — a town in South India — where his prospective bride, whom he believes is between 20 and 25 years old, lives.

He shared that he enjoys Singapore’s work environment and lifestyle.

Once the wedding in his hometown is over, he says he plans to bring his future wife to Singapore to build a life together.

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