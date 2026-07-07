People’s Park Complex massage parlour brawl: Woman claims masseur got her pregnant

The woman involved in the People’s Park Complex massage parlour brawl claimed a masseur got her pregnant.

The woman involved in the People’s Park Complex massage parlour brawl claimed she had been in a relationship with a male masseur, who allegedly got her pregnant and failed to take responsibility.

On July 2, a fight involving two women and a man broke out inside a massage parlour at the Chinatown mall, with multiple videos of the incident circulating widely online. The incident reportedly occurred at about 1pm at a massage parlour on the third floor.

In the videos shared online, a woman in red and another in black were grappling with a man dressed in white.

At one point, the two women also appeared to kick and punch the man together. The man is seen kneeling on the floor while the woman in red restrains him from behind.

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Woman claims masseur got her pregnant

The woman dressed in black, who only wished to be known as Wang, recounted the incident with Shin Min Daily News.

The 40-year-old claimed that she had been dating the male masseur, whom she identified as “Ah Feng”.

Wang said she first visited the massage parlour in early May and was impressed by the service. She said that on her second visit, Ah Feng was the masseur who attended to her. Thereafter, she specifically requested him each time she returned.

“We gradually developed feelings for each other and started dating in mid-May,” she said.

Wang then claimed that they had sex several times during their relationship. She also said she spent almost $400 every week paying to “buy his time” so they could go on dates.

“I took him out twice a week. Buying four hours of his time cost $180. We’d go for meals and book hotel rooms,” she added.

After some time, Wang said she began feeling unwell and suspected she was pregnant. She said she consulted a doctor, who confirmed her pregnancy on July 1.

She said she immediately told Ah Feng, who “suddenly changed his attitude” and broke up with her on the spot.

He allegedly said, “Don’t use the baby to threaten me.”

“I was shocked and devastated,” said Wang.

According to a doctor’s referral letter she showed Shin Min, it stated: “Preliminary diagnosis: pregnancy. Further prenatal examination required.”

Went to massage parlour to retrive belongings

Wang said she went to the massage parlour the following day to retrieve her personal belongings from Ah Feng and to seek an explanation.

She said she wanted her house key and skincare products returned, but was told that he had thrown everything away.

According to Wang, Ah Feng treated her badly, and the argument escalated, prompting police intervention.

He then said he would go home and look for her things, so she left.

However, Wang said she returned to the massage parlour at about 1pm with a friend to discuss the pregnancy, but claimed that Ah Feng refused to meet her.

“He wouldn’t come out to see me. Since we were already there, I thought we’d just get a massage. Instead, the boss chased us out. We started pushing each other, and then a fight broke out,” she said.

Claims the masseur assaulted her, causing a miscarriage

Wang alleged that during the fight, Ah Feng repeatedly punched her in the head and stomach, and even slammed her to the ground, causing a miscarriage.

“He punched my stomach, grabbed me by the neck, and pinned me to the ground. I blacked out for a while. When I woke up, I called the police. After I was taken to the hospital, I lost the baby,” she said.

She added that doctors advised her to stay in the hospital for observation, but she insisted on being discharged.

“I have to return next Monday for a uterine evacuation procedure. Only then will I know the full situation,” she said.

Wang also said she has since applied for a Personal Protection Order against Ah Feng and intends to sue him for causing her injuries.

The other woman, who was wearing red and only wished to be known as Chen, told Shin Min that she had accompanied her friend to seek an explanation but stepped in after allegedly seeing her being assaulted.

“He knew she was pregnant, yet he kept hitting her stomach. I kept shouting, ‘She’s pregnant!’, but it made no difference. I couldn’t stand by and watch, so I stepped in. I ended up being thrown to the ground several times and suffered bruises all over my body,” she said.

Allegedly spent almost $10k during their relationship

Wang said she paid for everything throughout their two-month relationship, spending nearly $10,000 — including paying him each time they had sex.

Whenever they went out, she claimed she paid for everything, including transport, meals and hotel rooms, saying one date could go up to about $1,000.

“What’s outrageous is that every time we had sex, he would ask me for another $520. I thought we were a couple, but he said I was just a customer,” said Wang.

Chat records seen by Shin Min showed that the pair addressed each other as “dear” and “baby”.

“I thought that after my failed marriage, meeting him would be something good. I never imagined it would end like this,” she said.

Woman says viral video of brawl is incomplete

Wang claimed that the video circulating online captured only the latter part of the incident, alleging that the owner had shoved them first, which sparked the fight.

She added that the owner of the massage parlour is Ah Feng’s aunt.

“She dotes on him and never approved of our relationship. She tried to force us out by pushing us first, and that’s how the fight started,” said Wang.

When Shin Min visited the massage parlour twice, staff said that both the owner and Ah Feng were not there. Ah Feng did not respond to calls and text messages as well.

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