An eyewitness said he saw several police officers arriving at the scene to investigate after the incident. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Pedestrian, 86, taken unconscious to hospital after accident with car in Bishan

Sherlyn Sim

The Straits Times

April 21, 2026

An 86-year-old man was taken unconscious to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car in Bishan on April 20.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on April 21 that they were alerted to the accident along Bishan Street 13 on April 20 at 9.50am.

The pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Huang, told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he saw SCDF officers performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pedestrian.

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Another eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Zheng, told Shin Min he saw several police officers arriving at the scene to investigate after the incident. He said a blue electric vehicle was parked on the side of the road and police officers questioned a man standing next to the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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