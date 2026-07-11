Passers-by rallied to help an elderly man free his vehicle.

Passers-by unite to free elderly man’s van stuck in muddy field beside Khatib pasar malam

Over five passers-by rallied to push an elderly man’s van, which became stuck in an open field beside a pasar malam (night market) in Yishun, freeing the vehicle and erupting into a celebratory cheer.

Kai Emilio, a 27-year-old business owner and content creator who runs a stall at the night market, said the incident occurred at an open field beside Khatib MRT on the afternoon of July 10.

Speaking to Stomp, Emilio said he was taking a lunch break from manning his Kool-Aid Pineapples booth — a business he launched with his marketing partner — when he noticed an elderly man’s van stranded in the middle of the muddy field.

Although a few passers-by were trying to help, the van remained stuck.

Footage of the incident shared on his TikTok account showed him approaching the elderly man and asking how he could help.

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After multiple attempts at pushing the van single-handedly, Emilio calls for help as more passers-by gather around the vehicle.

The group heaves against the van, their shoes digging into the muddy ground, as others join the effort.

Eventually, they manage to free the van and the group erupts in cheers.

‘Kindness still exists all around us’: Business owner

Emilio added that he had given the group food from his stall to thank them for stepping forward.

“It was the least I could do to thank them for taking the time to help a complete stranger,” he explained.

What struck him most was how people were willing to offer assistance without expecting anything in return.

“Moments like this remind me that kindness still exists all around us. Sometimes, all it takes is one person stepping forward before others do the same,” he reflected, encouraging others to look out for one another.

“Even a few minutes of your time can make a real difference in someone else’s day,” he concluded.

Netizens commend ‘kampung spirit’

The post garnered over 90,000 views and supportive comments from netizens, who commended the group for their teamwork.

“It’s so nice to see everybody just working together. Kudos boss,” one netizen commented, while another applauded the group’s “kampung spirit”.

“Singaporeans always united when it comes to SOS,” a user added.

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