Four fire engines were seen parked outside the carpark, with a large number of firefighters on site. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Passers-by put out fire as car bursts into flames at Sengkang multi-storey carpark

Passers-by leapt into action when a car in a Sengkang multi-story carpark burst into flames, putting out the blaze with buckets of water even before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at Blk 432 Sengkang West on Dec 15 at around 5 pm.

A resident told Shin Min that he was on his way to dinner when he noticed several fire engines parked outside the carpark. The fire broke out on Level 1B, where a burning smell still lingered.

In a video provided by the resident, four fire engines could be seen outside the carpark, with firefighters extending two hoses.

In response to queries, SCDF confirmed that a fire had occurred in the car's passenger compartment, and that there were no injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

