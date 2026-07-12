The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident on July 11 at around 1.25pm.

Passers-by band together to free cyclist, 14, trapped under car after Jurong accident

At least 10 passers-by sprang into action to help rescue a teenage cyclist who became trapped beneath a car after an accident in Jurong.

An Instagram reel shared by SGFollowsAll on July 11 shows a group of members of the public gathering around a stationary car in the rain.

Several people can be seen holding umbrellas while others work together to lift one side of the vehicle.

The circumstances leading up to the accident are unclear from the video.

Voices in the background can be heard expressing concern for the boy, with some people saying prayers as the rescue unfolded.

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Moments later, a male figure emerges from underneath the car, prompting audible relief and praise from the crowd. He was then carried away to the side of the road by some members of public.

The video’s caption read: “Accident in Jurong... Lord thank u the boy is safe.

“Car hit boy and was pinned under the car at the filter lane.”

The video has since garnered more than 159,000 views and over 3,000 likes on Instagram.

14-year-old conveyed to hospital

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident on July 11, at about 1.25pm.

“The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bicycle along Jurong Gateway Road towards Jurong East Street 13, at the slip road into Jurong East Central,” said the police.

A 14-year-old male cyclist was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital.

A 48-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens praise kampung spirit

Netizens unanimously praised the passers-by for helping to rescue the teen and wished the teen a speedy recovery.

“Omg... that kampung spirit. Everyone just get together and help. 💞 🥹🥹 And thank God the boy is ok. Get well soon, kiddo!” wrote one well-wisher.

“Thank you to all the kind people who came together to help ❤️ I sincerely hope the child didn’t suffer any serious injuries and makes a speedy and full recovery.❤️‍🩹” another said.

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