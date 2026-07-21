Passengers quarrel over seats on bus as man claiming to be police officer intervenes

A video of a quarrel involving at least four people on the upper deck of a double-decker bus has gone viral, leaving many netizens wondering what had happened — and who, if anyone, was in the right.

The video, shared on Facebook groups Roads.sg and The SG Daily, shows a man standing near the front seats while a woman, believed to be with him, sits in the second row. A third man, wearing a cap backwards and glasses, appears to intervene between them and the person filming.

Attempting to calm the situation, the third man says: “I, police, ah”, and tells everyone to relax.

There appears to be a scuffle then, with the video showing the woman trying unsuccessfully to snatch the phone from the person recording before trying to shield her face, until the man tells her to let him be.

“Why you say, ‘f*** off’?” the person recording the video asks, as the man in glasses and cap retrieves his handphone that has fallen onto the front seat.

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The man standing at the front later tells the person recording: “You better be careful, you post the picture...” before the man in the cap asks him and the woman if they are Singaporean, to which they reply that they are.

The caption accompanying the post on the Roads.sg page suggests that the man standing near the front of the bus had sat with his legs spread in such a way that they encroached into the original poster’s (OP) space.

“After asking me to move, he put his bag on another seat and said, f*@ck off,” the OP said.

The original poster also claimed that the man had knocked his phone out of his hand and that he and the woman kept trying to snatch his device.

Netizens confused by what was shown in video

The video has garnered over 270,000 views across both Facebook pages, as well as hundreds of reactions and comments.

Some netizens were left puzzled by what they saw in the video.

“Don’t understand what happened?” said a Facebook user. “What happened... What is the context?” asked another while a third summed it up: “Another no head no tail clip.”

Some netizens were concerned about the man claiming to be a police officer.

“I hope the police will investigate. He said he was a policeman, but he didn’t show anyone his licence,” said a netizen.

Other netizens were worried about how frequently such altercations occur on public transport.

“Time to deploy security officers on buses and MRT trains,” said one, while another lamented: “Very sad that Singapore has degenerated to a country where such incidents have become a daily occurrence.”

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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