Passenger resting bare feet on tray table during SIA flight to Bali leaves family influencer disgusted

The family influencer described the sight as “disgusting”.

A man who rested his bare feet on the edge of a tray table during a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Bali caught the attention of a family influencer a few seats away, who was shocked at the sight.

Alex Lee, a 41-year-old digital marketer behind the Instagram account @familee.sg, which has more than 531,000 followers, told Stomp that he witnessed the incident while travelling from Singapore to Bali with his wife and children on June 5.

He noticed a passenger seated diagonally in front of them doing what he described as “some pretty inconsiderate things”.

“He took off his shoes and socks and put his bare feet up on the tray table, the same surface people use to eat their meals,” Lee recalled.

Photos shared on Lee’s Instagram account on June 27 show the passenger resting his bare left foot on the edge of the tray table next to him, while his other foot rests above it.

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“So freaking disgusting,” Lee added in the video.

Concerned, he said he alerted a cabin crew member to advise him to put his feet down.

Passenger allegedly ignored cabin crew

Lee also claimed that the same passenger and his travel companion later ignored a cabin crew member who asked whether they wanted the vegetarian meal option.

According to Lee, the pair demanded vegetarian meals about five minutes later, saying they “couldn’t eat anything else”.

“Honestly my reaction was a mix of disbelief and discomfort,” Lee told Stomp, describing the passenger’s actions as “oblivious”.

“What really stuck with me was how much patience cabin crew need for situations like this,” he added.

Lee also clarified that he shared the story online “not to call anyone out” but because many others had recounted similar experiences, pointing out that such incidents were not uncommon.

In response to Stomp’s queries, an SIA spokesperson said that customers are expected to conduct themselves in a considerate manner and comply with crew instructions.

“Where necessary, customers may be reminded to use cabin features appropriately and in a way that does not inconvenience or affect others,” the spokesperson added.

Wife stopped him from confronting passenger

The Instagram post received more than 230,000 views, with many netizens saying the situation was something they could relate to.

“As an ex-crew with 18 years of experience, I can totally relate. However, kudos to the crew for having that level of professionalism. Thank you for wanting to stand up for the crew, you’re already one of the good ones in my book,” said one.

One commenter asked whether Lee raised his concerns with the passenger directly, to which he replied that he had intended to, but his wife stopped him.

“She didn’t want me to get kicked off the flight before our trip. She knew me too well,” Lee explained.

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