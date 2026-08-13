Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided a residential unit near Marsiling Lane in the early hours of Aug 11.

Parents nabbed for exposing baby and 3-year-old toddler to drugs

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on Aug 11 for suspected drug offences, including exposing their two young children to illicit substances.

Acting on a tip-off, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers raided a residential unit near Marsiling Lane in the early hours of Aug 11, the bureau said in a press release on Aug 13.

During the operation, authorities seized drug paraphernalia along with small amounts of cannabis, “Ice”, and “Ecstasy”.



The items were discovered in various areas of the home, including the master bedroom where the Singaporean couple’s two sons — aged three years and seven months — were present.

The authorities made arrangements to ensure the children’s welfare, placing them in the care of their next-of-kin.

Superintendent Xanthus Tong, Deputy Commanding Officer of Enforcement ‘J ’, said: “Drug abuse is not victimless. Its harms are far-reaching, affecting not just drug abusers themselves, but also their families and loved ones, including young children.”

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CNB added that it will take firm action against anyone who exposes children to drugs, and that parents are strongly urged to keep their children away from drugs and their associated harms.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone aged 21 years and above who exposes controlled drugs or drug paraphernalia to a child, or fails to take reasonable steps to prevent a young person from consuming controlled drugs, shall be liable for prosecution.

Investigations into the couple’s drug activities are ongoing.

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