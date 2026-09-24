Parent unaware of PCF Sparkletots’ late pick-up policy, shares ‘warning letter’ to spread awareness

A late pick-up fee of $5 per child is charged for every 15-minute block after operating hours.

Unaware of the late pick-up policy at his child’s pre-school, a parent shared a “warning letter” he received to raise awareness.

In an Instagram post on Sept 23, the father, who goes by @jimmyj_jin on Instagram, shared a picture of the document from PCF Sparketots Preschool @ Marsiling (CC), reminding parents of the school’s policy.

The letter, titled “Letter of First Reminder”, asks parents to “make every effort” to observe the school’s operating hours, which are from 7am to 7pm.

“A child who is picked up late can get more anxious, and teachers who have worked a full day will like to count on leaving their job on time to get home to their families and other obligations,” it stated.

The school added that a late pick-up fee of $5 per child is charged for every 15-minute block after operating hours, following the issuance of the first reminder letter.

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While acknowledging that emergencies may arise, the school urged families to inform the school as soon as possible should such incidents occur.

“Kerna warning letter. This is what you get if late to pick up your kids,” the father wrote in his post’s caption.

Was 10 minutes late due to “worst traffic”

Speaking to Stomp, the father, Jimmy Koh, said this was the first time he had been late to pick up his son since he was enrolled at the pre-school 1.5 years ago.

The 31-year-old said he was around 10 minutes late on Sept 22 and had “apologetically” informed the school at 6.15pm that he would arrive at around 7.10pm due to a traffic jam.

“I had the worst traffic from Alexandra to PCF Marsiling,” said Koh, adding that he usually picks his son up by 6.35pm.

He described the policy as “fair and reasonable”, saying that it helps deter parents from abusing the school’s operating hours.

Koh explained that he decided to share the letter online to raise awareness as he was unaware of the school’s late pick-up policy.

“Nobody wants to be late or intentionally late,” he said. “Sharing this for parents to know that there is a letter and please don’t be late and drive safely.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, a PCF Sparkletots spokesperson said the school’s late pick-up policy is intended to support the continued care and supervision of children who remain at the centre after operating hours.

“We recognise that unforeseen circumstances may arise, and parents are encouraged to contact the centre as soon as possible,” she stated.

The representative added that each situation will be reviewed based on its circumstances and discussed directly with the family.

Such policies ‘must be in place’: Netizens

Koh’s post has since garnered over 450,000 views and more than 110 comments.

Many netizens voiced their support for the late pick-up policy and fee, while others defended pre-school educators.

A commenter noted that such policies “must be in place” as educators have commitments outside work.

Similarly, several users urged parents to be considerate of teachers’ time and well-being.

One commenter who identified as an educator stressed that teachers would appreciate being informed in advance if parents are expected to be late.

“As a pre-school educator myself, it’s tough when you worked so many hours and had a long day and still have to wait for the late parent after your work hours,” they wrote.

“Imagine the anxiety the child has to go through whenever they are picked up late,” another said.

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