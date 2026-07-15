A parent was shocked after spotting a flyer containing an OnlyFans link pasted outside a “learning centre”.

Parent shocked after seeing OnlyFans link plastered outside Tiong Bahru 'learning centre’

A parent was shocked after spotting a flyer containing an OnlyFans link plastered outside a “learning centre” in Tiong Bahru.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform best known for hosting adult content.

After using a nearby exercise corner on July 4, parent of four Bryan Tan, 49, walked past the centre and was “very surprised” to find the flyer with the OnlyFans link pasted on one of its windows, he told Stomp.

The front door and windows of the centre, Stage for Kids Global, were plastered with other flyers directing visitors to a website called Inspiration for Educators. The frontage also displayed colourful decoration featuring children’s faces, giving Tan the impression that it was a tuition centre.

The centre’s windows had colourful decorations featuring children’s faces. STOMP PHOTO: BRYAN TAN

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‘Not appropriate’: Parent

Checks by Stomp found that the link directs users to an OnlyFans account under the handle Teacher Emil. The page contains education-related posts, with its description stating that it is a space for educators and creators seeking “non-traditional ways to tackle behavioural challenges”.

“I think it’s not appropriate to use OnlyFans as a platform,” Tan said, stressing that the platform is “famous” for adult content.

“Imagine you sell primary school textbooks or assessment books in an adult toy shop... It’s just weird,” he added.

The description states that it is a space for educators and creators seeking “non-traditional ways to tackle behavioural challenges”. PHOTO: ONLYFANS

There are ‘non-sexual online learning’ on OnlyFans TV: Educator

In response to Stomp’s queries, Stage for Kids Global founder Emil Antoan clarified that the “learning centre” caters to adults and educators.

He added that its team of trainers conducts online courses for those seeking techniques to manage children’s education and behaviour better.

The 44-year-old pointed out that OnlyFans is used for more than just adult content, noting that the platform also offers non-sexual content through its free streaming service, OFTV. It features a range of non-adult programming, including original series, fitness videos, cooking tutorials and reality shows.

“Not a lot of people know it, but it’s okay,” he said.

Emil explained that he had intended to apply to join OFTV but was required to first create an OnlyFans account. However, after the OFTV application was rejected about a week ago, Emil said he stopped posting on the account. Its last post was published on July 4.

He added that he had removed the flyer plastered outside the centre on July 10.

Meanwhile, Tan still believes that OnlyFans is the “wrong platform” for educational content, even if the centre caters to adult learners.

“Unless it’s sex education for couples... Imagine I’m on OnlyFans website at work and I say: ‘Boss, I’m learning to be a better parent,’” he explained.

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