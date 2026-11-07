NUS president Tan Eng Chye said Leong was a “distinguished scholar, dedicated leader, and valued member of the NUS community”.

Over 50 attend wake of NUS vice provost Leong Ching, students and colleagues share emotional tributes online

Over 50 family and friends gathered for the wake of National University of Singapore’s (NUS) vice provost of student life Leong Ching , while many shared fond memories of the behavioural public policy professor online.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, it is understood that Leong was admitted to hospital on Oct 30 after a stroke.

The 57-year-old died on Nov 6 , with many public figures such as veteran diplomat Tommy Koh, Education Minister Desmond Lee, and Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng paying tribute to the former journalist and editor.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam also shared in his tribute post that she was “just promoted to a full Professor”.

When Stomp spoke to Leong’s family members at the wake on Nov 7, they declined to comment.

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STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG

‘Distinguished scholar, dedicated leader, and valued member of the NUS community’

In a letter to the NUS community, NUS president Tan Eng Chye said Leong was a “distinguished scholar, dedicated leader, and valued member of the NUS community”.

Her research in behavioural economics helped break new ground in understanding how human behaviour, narratives, and perceptions shape public policy decisions.

Tan also highlighted her contributions to water policy , with Oxford University Press set to publish a monograph on her work.

Beyond her academic contributions, Leong was a passionate advocate for students’ personal development, having helped create a smoother transition for first-year students and more opportunities for students to explore interests beyond the classroom.

Students and colleagues were also invited to share their memories of Leong on a virtual tribute wall.

Several heartfelt messages poured in, such as one alumnus who described Leong as an “amazing soul and warm personality”, while another said Leong’s kindness “changed the course” of their life.

“Prof Ching is one of those with a gentle soul and a kind heart. Her presence calms you and reassures you, even without saying much,” a former student wrote.

Colleagues also remembered her as an educator who brought out the best in her students.

A staff member said she was a “fierce advocate for students” who taught them in an “eloquent and unforgettable way”.

“Full of admiration for Ching’s razor sharp mind, ability to navigate complex issues and frame arguments, and her deep sense of empathy. She will be missed by so many,” a staff member wrote.

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