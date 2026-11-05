More than $30,000 has been raised for Suresh Vanaz, who is recovering from surgery.

Over $30k raised for man, who cared for late brother with cerebral palsy, as he recovers from surgery

More than $30,000 has been raised to support Suresh Vanaz, the man whose devotion to his late brother with cerebral palsy touched many Singaporeans, as he recovers from his own surgery.

Donations continue to pour in for the 47-year-old, who recently underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, despite the fundraiser having already surpassed its $30,000 goal.

Suresh had spent decades caring for his brother — Gunaseelan Vanaz, affectionately known as Seelan — who died on Aug 29 at the age of 42.

More than $30k raised to support his recovery

According to the fundraising platform The Give Collective, Suresh injured both of his knees in December 2025 .

He put off his own recovery to continue caring for his brother, but eventually needed surgery on both knees, sidelining him for months as he undergoes rehabilitation.

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As he faces a four-month recovery period after his surgery, Suresh told Stomp that he is unable to continue working as a fitness coach, affecting his monthly income.

In light of his current condition, Suresh said he had attempted to apply for remote jobs, but had yet to find success.

Suresh said the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the following expenses:

Living and recovery expenses

Outstanding Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) bill

Outstanding medical bill

Outstanding utility bill

Housing loan

Funeral expenses

With more than $30,000 raised so far, Suresh said he was grateful for the support. PHOTO: THE GIVE COLLECTIVE

‘Since he’s gone, I just feel so empty’

Suresh appealed for help in an Instagram post on Nov 4 , sharing about his challenges as he recovers from surgery.

In the emotional video, Suresh states that a caregiver’s struggles do not end when the care recipient passes away.

Speaking to Stomp, Suresh said that Seelan had been his only companion, best friend, and everything that he had.

“But since he’s gone, I just feel so empty,” he said.

As he recovers from surgery, Suresh said he is grappling with depression and loneliness. He shared that he had reached out to a psychiatrist for help, but has yet to receive a response.

Apart from his mental struggles, Suresh also highlighted bills he had accumulated over the years, which total nearly $70,000. He said that Seelan had always been his priority, leaving his own financial needs on the back burner.

Beyond medical and housing bills, transport costs have become another financial strain for Suresh since his surgery. Unable to take public transport, he has had to rely on private-hire vehicles, with round trips apparently costing up to $60.

“I’ve lost everything,” he said, adding that he would have to start from scratch.

With more than $30,000 raised so far, Suresh said he is grateful for the support that he has received, which would help him pay off his bills so he could “live in peace” and move on.

“I’m asking for compassion, practical support, and a chance to stand on my feet again,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

Suresh is due to undergo another surgery in March.

Brother died of pneumonia aged 42

Suresh’s brother died of pneumonia on Aug 29 , a day after they returned from a short trip to Johor Bahru.

“He died on my chest,” he told Stomp.

“He died on my chest,” he told Stomp. PHOTO: VANAZSURESH/INSTAGRAM

Crowds of people gathered in Serangoon for Seelan’s funeral procession on Sept 1, with Suresh, at one point, bending over the casket and breaking down in tears.

The brothers made headlines in February 2025 when Suresh shared his annual tradition of carrying Seelan up the steps of Batu Caves in Selangor during Thaipusam.

Suresh said caring for his younger brother was a privilege, and he wanted him to experience life to the fullest. He had also taken Seelan to India and hoped to bring him to more destinations, including Phuket and Europe.

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