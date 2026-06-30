LTA said it is stepping up checks on indiscriminate bicycle parking and abandoned bicycles around key transport nodes.

Over 180 bicycles, other devices removed from bicycle parking areas since January: LTA

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

June 29, 2026

Park your bicycles properly or risk having them removed as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) steps up checks in key transport nodes.

Since the start of 2026, 186 bicycles and other devices have been removed from bicycle parking areas in Yishun, Paya Lebar, Sengkang East and other areas, said LTA in a Facebook post on June 29 .

This follows stepped - up checks on indiscriminate bicycle parking and abandoned bicycles in these areas to better manage bicycle parking facilities in Singapore and free up space for other users, it said.

Enforcement teams will continue to conduct regular checks, LTA said, adding that abandoned or improperly parked bicycles will be tagged with a notice.

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Such bicycles that are not removed within the stipulated period may be impounded, LTA added.

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