Over 100 active mobility devices, motor vehicles seized in 9-day operation by LTA, police

More than 200 offences were detected in the nine-day joint enforcement operation held by the Land Transport Authority and the police.

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

June 27, 2026

More than 100 active mobility devices (AMDs) and motor vehicles were seized over nine days in June during an enforcement operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the police.

It targeted errant riders in hot spots such as key congregation areas, town centres and selected residential locations in Sengkang, Punggol and Yishun, said LTA in a Facebook post on June 27.

More than 200 offences were uncovered, and LTA seized 111 AMDs and motor vehicles, including modified power-assisted bicycles (PABs) and personal mobility devices (PMDs), over the nine separate days in June.

AMDs governed under the Active Mobility Act include PABs, PMDs such as kick-scooters and electric scooters, and personal mobility aids (PMAs) like motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters for people with walking difficulties.

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Common offences detected during the operation included keeping non-compliant PABs and using improper, obscured or tampered number plates.

Additionally, e-scooters that did not comply with the UL2272 fire safety standard were impounded under new regulations that took effect on June 1, which prohibit the keeping of such devices even when they are not in use.

Since January, LTA has seized more than 600 non-compliant AMDs. Additionally, 11 offences involving retailers who displayed or sold non-compliant devices were also recorded.

LTA said motorised devices must meet safety standards to ensure public path and fire safety for both users and the public.

Only LTA-registered mobility scooters can be advertised, displayed and sold, the agency warned, adding that consumers of these devices are required to hold a Certificate of Medical Need unless they are exempt.

The nine-day operation was conducted in hot spots such as key congregation areas, town centres and selected residential locations. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Riders found guilty of using non-compliant AMDs can face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or up to six months’ jail. A repeat offender may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Those found guilty of selling non-compliant AMDs can face a fine of up to $20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years. For entities other than individuals, the fine may be up to $40,000.

In a separate operation, LTA also caught a man seen riding a PMD at high speeds along Keppel Road while attempting a “Superman pose” in May. Images on social media showed his body stretched out horizontally on the vehicle to resemble Superman in mid-flight.

The device has been seized, and investigations are ongoing, said LTA.

The man was previously caught on video riding while mimicking a “Superman pose” on a PMD (top left) in May. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

LTA and the police urged users of AMDs to exercise caution when riding. Those who ride recklessly or dangerously and endanger others may be liable for the offence of rash act, they added.

The authorities said they will continue to ramp up enforcement efforts to keep public paths safe.

Members of the public who spot errant AMD users can report them at go.gov.sg/report-am

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