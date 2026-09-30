In total, each eligible household will receive up to $760 in U-Save rebates and up to 3½ months of S&CC rebates from April 2026 to January 2027.

Over 1 million S’porean HDB households to get S&CC, double U-Save rebates in October

Calista Wong and Laura Chia

The Straits Times

Sept 30, 2026

More than a million Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive rebates on their utility and conservancy bills in October, as part of a government scheme to ease the cost of living.

In a statement on Sept 30, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said eligible households will receive up to $190 in U-Save rebates on their utility bills – double the regular amount.

They will also get up to one month’s worth of rebates on their service and conservancy charges (S&CC) in October.

Both will vary depending on the household’s flat type.

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For example, people living in a four-room flat will get $150 in U-Save rebates – $75 in regular rebates and an additional $75 rebate – and half a month’s worth of S&CC rebates. Meanwhile, those in one- and two-room flats will get $190 of U-Save and one month of S&CC rebates.

In total, each eligible household will receive up to $760 in U-Save rebates and up to 3½ months of S&CC rebates from April 2026 to January 2027.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited to the eligible household’s accounts with grid operator SP Services and the town councils, respectively, said MOF.

The regular S&CC and U-Save rebates are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme aimed at helping lower- and middle-income households cope with the increasing cost of living and increased goods and services tax.

In July, the Government announced that eligible households will receive double the regular U-Save rebates in October 2026 and January 2027 to help them manage cost increases resulting from the Middle East crisis.

To be eligible for the U-Save rebate, there must be at least one Singaporean owner or occupier in the household if the flat is partially rented or not rented out. If the entire HDB flat is rented out, there must be at least one Singaporean tenant.

Households with people who own more than one property are not eligible for U-Save rebates, said the ministry.

The following households are not eligible for the S&CC rebate:

Those without any Singaporean owner or occupier

Those where the owners or essential occupiers own or hold interest in a private property

Those where the entire flat is rented out

To check your eligibility for S&CC rebates, log in to the My HDBPage portal via Singpass.

The U-Save and S&CC rebates are disbursed every three months – in April, July, October and January – each year.

The utility and S&CC rebates will be automatically credited to the eligible household’s accounts with grid operator SP Services and the town councils. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FINANCE

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