Ordering extra sauce in your McDonald’s burger? It will now cost you 30 cents

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

June 10, 2026

Customers looking to add extra sauce to their McDonald’s burgers have noticed a 30-cent charge in recent weeks.

Some took to social media platform Reddit to ask when the charge was rolled out, while others expressed disappointment.

“Sometimes the standard portion is too little,” one user wrote in a Reddit thread started on June 3. “I was just surprised I now have to pay an extra 30 cents instead of it being free.”

As at June 10, the thread had garnered 90 comments and more than 200 upvotes.

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Another Reddit user chimed in: “I’ll always add extra sauce for Double Filet-O-Fish or McSpicy. Looks like it’s Double Quarter Pounder for me from now onwards.”

Others said that they order extra sauce to dip their french fries in and lamented that the standard serving is not enough.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the charge was rolled out in April.

“Our burgers come with a standard build to ensure consistency and affordability across our menu,” the spokesperson said.

“However, for customers who prefer saucier burgers, we’re happy to accommodate extra sauce for a small charge.”

Checks by ST found that the 30-cent charge applies to the following items:

McChicken sauce: McSpicy, McChicken, Chicken Muffin, Scrambled Egg Burger

Smoky sauce: McCrispy, Smoky Beef

Black Pepper Mayo: Buttermilk Crispy Chicken

BigMac sauce: Big Mac

Tartar sauce: Filet-o-Fish

Mustard and ketchup – which are used on burgers like the Cheeseburger, Quarter Pounder and Hamburger – appear to be excluded from the charge.

McDonald’s started charging customers for additional condiments from Jan 2, 2025.

At the time, it cited food waste and rising food costs as the reason for the move.

The sauces affected were those served in tubs and packets: Chicken McNuggets dipping sauce (BBQ, Curry, Honey Mustard), Hotcakes syrup, whipped butter and salad dressing.

However, ketchup and garlic chilli sauce were excluded.

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