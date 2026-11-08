Biscuit King is one of a few shops left in Singapore that still sell traditional biscuits, sweets and snacks.

Old-school snacks shop Biscuit King in Casuarina Road to close by end of January

Andy Ng

The Straits Times

Nov 8, 2026

Popular old-school snacks shop Biscuit King is set to close at the end of January, and has thanked its customers for their “loyalty, support and wonderful memories over the years”.

The store, which has been located at 130 Casuarina Road in Upper Thomson for more than 40 years, is one of a few left in Singapore which still sell traditional biscuits, sweets and snacks.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Nov 8, owner Benny Ong cited operating costs as a main reason for the planned closure.

“Firstly, (the) cost of biscuits has increased over the years,” he said, adding that there had been a recent increase.

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“Secondly, plastic bag and container costs are projected to increase more than 30% this year by our supplier.

“Thirdly, our current landlord is selling the property. Thus, we can expect (a) rental increase with the new owner,” he said.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

He said there are no plans to move to a different location or operate the business online, adding that its last day of operation will be Jan 31, 2027.

The store started as a provision shop named Chua Seng Minimart in 1982. Biscuit King was registered on Aug 8, 2008.

News of the closure was posted on Facebook on Nov 7 by user Patricia Chew on the Can Eat! SG group.

“Sad news for all old-school snack lovers,” the post read. “Biscuit King will be closing its doors for good on 31st January 2027.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of a sign in front of the shop that read: “Dear valued customers, we regret to inform you that Biscuit King will be ceasing operations in a few months’ time (31st Jan 2027).

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your loyalty, support and wonderful memories over the years. It has been a true privilege serving you.”

Comments on Chew’s post were mainly nostalgic and sympathetic, coming from users who were disappointed to see Biscuit King crumble.

“Sad to see a traditional biscuit shop close. Although I have also not visited them for very long,” said Facebook user Alvin Yeo.

Mr Benny Ong, the owner of speciality shop Biscuit King in Casuarina Road. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES FILE

“ Sad (with shocked and sad face emojis)... I love this place. Love the varieties and nostalgic biscuits. Brings back childhood memories... I got to stock up,” another user, Jo-anne Angel, commented.

Others suggested that such businesses are no longer sustainable.

“We may speak of regret or nostalgia, yet we patronise these places only a few times a year. The fact that they haven’t gone out of business is simply a testament to how long they’ve managed to hold on,” read a comment written in Chinese by Maverick Jia Hong.

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