Officers swoop on nightclub catering to same-sex patrons, 4 foreigners held

Four foreign men were detained after Malaysian immigration officers raided an entertainment centre in Kuala Lumpur that allegedly catered to same-sex patrons and featured dance performances by foreign nationals.

The raid took place at 12.05am on Sept 26 at a premises along Jalan Klang Lama, following information from the public and a month-long intelligence operation, reported The Star.

The four men comprised three Chinese nationals and a Filipino, aged between 21 and 31.

Initial checks found that they did not have valid travel documents or passes to remain in Malaysia, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said.

Centre allegedly operating since last year

According to Zakaria, the entertainment centre had allegedly been operating since 2025 and offered entertainment and dance performances by foreign nationals from the LGBTQ community.

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It targeted both local and foreign customers in the Klang Valley, reported New Straits Times.

Customers were charged between RM53 and RM700 (about S$17 to S$225), depending on the drinks ordered and table reservations.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of Malaysia’s National Anti-Drug Agency.

The four foreign men were taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action and are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Three Malaysian men were also issued notices to appear at the Immigration Department to assist with investigations.

Zakaria said the department would continue conducting enforcement operations against activities that violate the country’s laws.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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