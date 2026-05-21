The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 12,700 in the week of May 10 to 16.

Number of Covid-19 cases rises to 12,700 in S’pore, CDA monitoring increase in infections

Wong Man Shun

The Straits Times

May 21, 2026

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 12,700 in the week of May 10 to 16, compared with 8,000 in the previous week, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

It added in a statement on May 21 that the average number of daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73 during the same period, with one case in the Intensive Care Unit daily on average.

The public acute hospitals can manage the increase in cases, the agency added.

CDA said that it is monitoring this increase in infections in Singapore.

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“As with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic Covid-19 waves are expected throughout the year,” the agency said.

“There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared with previously circulating variants.”

The increase could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity, the agency added.

The NB.1.8.1 variant is the main variant circulating here, accounting for more than half of locally sequenced cases.

The current vaccine is still effective against the current variant, said CDA.

Those at increased risk of severe Covid-19 infection, such as those aged 60 years and above, including those staying in aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable people aged six months and above, should have up-to-date vaccinations, CDA added.

Healthcare workers and those living or working with medically vulnerable people are also encouraged to receive the vaccine, said CDA.

Others aged six months and above who want the Covid-19 vaccine may continue to do so.

The CDA advised the public to take precaution and practise personal and social responsibility by maintaining good personal hygiene, minimising social interactions and unnecessary travel when unwell and wearing a mask when displaying Covid symptoms.

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