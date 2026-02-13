NTU students to be counselled after hurling yusheng several metres into the air at school's CNY event

A group of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students will be counselled after videos showing them tossing yusheng into the air during a school Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration went viral.

Students from Residential Halls 3, 12, 13, and 16 in NTU gathered for a combined celebration on Feb 11, according to posts on the halls' Instagram accounts.

On the same day, Facebook user @Living For Love shared a video of the celebration, showing tables and floors lined with white plastic sheets and yusheng spread across them.

A large number of students crowd around the tables, tossing the yusheng several metres into the air.

Clumps of food can be seen flying over a sea of heads and across tables. Some students even jump to launch it higher into the air, while others hold up plastic containers to protect their heads from the airborne food.

At one point, students move away from one of the tables, revealing a scattered mess.

In a separate but similar incident, another group of attendees was slammed for tossing yusheng at one another during a CNY celebration.

In response to Stomp's queries, an NTU spokesperson said the students involved will be "counselled on the need to avoid food wastage at future events".

The representative added that the organisers will be reminded to be vigilant and intervene when groups exhibit rowdy behaviour.

Netizens chide students about wasting food

The post has garnered over 387,000 views, with some netizens expressing disapproval of the students' actions.

One user said the students were "wasting food" and "making fun of traditions", while another commented that it looked "more like a food fight".

"Watching lou hei being thrown and wasted is deeply disappointing," one netizen wrote. "Food is a blessing. It should never be treated as entertainment. This behaviour shows a lack of respect for our traditions, for others, and for the blessings we receive."

Some asked whether the students were tasked with cleaning up after the celebration, raising concerns about the mess left behind.

Another netizen wrote: "Okay la, do it once and never do it again outside k. But next time we use stale bread and rice can?"

