NSF dies after being found unconscious at foot of BMTC building on Pulau Tekong
A full-time national serviceman (NSF) died after he was found unconscious at the foot of a building at Basic Military Training School 3 in the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong on Oct 8.
The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a Facebook statement at 3.44pm that the serviceman was found at about 1.22pm.
He was immediately taken to Pulau Tekong Medical Centre for emergency treatment before being evacuated by helicopter to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).
He arrived at SGH at 2.05pm and was pronounced dead at 2.27pm.
MINDEF said the serviceman was not involved in training at the time of the incident.
“The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” it said.
“The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief.”
Investigations are ongoing.
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