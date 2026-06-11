The National Parks Board is investigating how a snake was handled on the Mandai Trail.

NParks staff member among several people being investigated for handling snake on Mandai Trail

Ang Qing

The Straits Times

June 10, 2026

A National Parks Board (NParks) employee is among several people under investigation for handling a snake in a wooded area in Mandai.

It is illegal to capture or displace any animals in a public park in Singapore, unless special permission is given.

Videos and photos of the incident surfaced on May 31 in a public Facebook group.

In visuals shared by an anonymous user, a man removes a snake from a tree at night, while another poses with a smaller snake.

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They appeared to be accompanied by at least four people carrying torches and camera gear.

The larger reptile, which was more than a metre long, was trying to escape onto the tree.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, NParks’ group director for enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok on June 10 confirmed that one of its staff had been present, without identifying him. She said that he had been there in his personal capacity.

She said NParks is investigating the incident that occurred on May 26 on the Mandai Trail, a hot spot for nature photographers.

According to Kwok, fewer than 10 cases of wildlife being handled and moved have been recorded within public parks between January 2024 and June 10.

If found guilty, those who capture, displace or feed any animal within any public park without the approval of the authorities can be fined up to $5,000.

“Members of the public are reminded to admire wildlife from a distance, and to use optical aids such as binoculars to observe them,” said Kwok.

“Should you encounter any animal, please remain calm and back away slowly for your safety and the well-being of the animal.”

Over the past six years, the volunteer-run Herpetological Society of Singapore has seen a rising number of people handling snakes on and off nature trails, according to its scientific officer Law Ingg Thong.

More people have also been observed trespassing in search of these animals, he said.

Said Law: “While we are heartened by the growth of interest in herping and wildlife appreciation, we are also concerned that increased handling of wildlife may lead to more human-wildlife conflicts that could result in harm to either the animal or the person involved.

“Such incidents may also negatively affect public perceptions of the herping community and undermine efforts to promote ethical and professional wildlife observation practices.”

The fauna specialist said handling wildlife is generally discouraged unless it is done by trained individuals conducting permitted scientific activities.

Addressing the incident, Law said that the sapling that the larger snake appeared to be placed upon was too small to properly support it.

“Tree-dwelling snakes typically require larger branches, logs, or foliage for adequate support. Attempting to wrap the snake around a narrow trunk without sufficient support could have caused unnecessary stress to the animal,” he added.

Singapore has recorded 78 species of snakes, including locally extinct species.

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