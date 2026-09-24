NParks monitoring Serangoon Gardens area after venomous black spitting cobra spotted

Contractors who searched the area immediately after each reported sighting have not found the snake.

Ariel Quek

The Straits Times

Sept 24, 2026

The National Parks Board (NParks) said it is monitoring the Serangoon Gardens area after a highly venomous cobra was spotted there.

In response to media queries on Sept 23, NParks group director of wildlife management, How Choon Beng, said the agency has been alerted to sightings of a black spitting cobra – scientifically known as Naja sumatrana – near Mei Hwan Drive.

“Following each reported sighting, contractors were activated immediately to survey the area and locate the snake,” he said.

However, the snake was not found during these surveys.

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“NParks will continue to monitor the area and relocate any cobras sighted,” he added.

Black spitting cobras are native to Singapore. They have been encountered in parks, gardens and urban areas where prey such as rodents and amphibians can be found.

In 2026, a handful of sightings of black spitting cobras have been reported on social media by the public. Facebook posts by various wildlife photographers show the snake slithering about in places such as Pasir Ris Park, Kent Ridge Park and Chinese Garden.

“While these cobras are highly venomous, they are generally shy and prefer to avoid humans,” How said.

When threatened, cobras can stand erect, expand their hood, and hiss loudly as a defensive posture.

Black spitting cobras may also spit venom when cornered or provoked.

If members of the public encounter a snake in a public area, they should observe from a safe distance, stay calm, and back away slowly, giving it space to retreat. Pets should also be kept on a tight leash, lest they approach and alarm the snake.

“Do not approach or attempt to handle the snake,” How cautioned.

“The snake should be left alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.”

For any wildlife-related issues or assistance, the public can call NParks’ helpline on 1800-476-1600.

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