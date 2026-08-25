‘Not for stupid people like you’: Woman allegedly insults singer filming content at East Coast Park

The singer said a woman had approached her as she was lip-syncing to music at a park.

A singer filming content for her new song at East Coast Park was left stunned after a woman allegedly called her “stupid” for doing so.

Content creator LAYYI told Stomp that the incident happened at East Coast Park on Aug 20 while she was filming content for her new song release.

She explained that she played music from a phone in her pocket and lip-synced to the lyrics while filming herself. “I was pretty sure that I wasn’t loud,” she added.

LAYYI recalled that a woman with a dog approached her soon after and asked, in what she described as a gentle tone, what she was doing.

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Thinking that the woman was simply curious, LAYYI replied: “Yes, I’m just filming some content right now.”

“Well, isn’t that stupid?” she recalled the woman responding. LAYYI said she replied that it was a public space, adding that she still had not realised the woman was trying to insult her.

“Before she walked away, she ended it with ‘yeah not for stupid people like you’ and proceeded to walk away with her dog,” LAYYI said.

She added that it was the first time anyone had directed such a harsh comment at her while she was filming, despite having filmed at the same location before.

‘This is why creativity never thrives’: Netizens

LAYYI shared a video of the incident on Aug 24, showing a woman walking away with a dog on a leash.

In the comments section, several commenters called the woman “jealous”, while others said that it was simply a “generation gap”.

“This is why creativity never thrives in Singapore,” another netizen said.

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