The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Aug 29.

‘Not playing anymore,’ M’sian man, 54, says before collapsing during badminton game, then pronounced dead

A 54-year-old Malaysian man collapsed and died during a badminton game after suddenly telling his friends: “I’m not playing anymore.”

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Aug 29 at a badminton hall in Kluang, Johor, reported China Press, a Malaysia-based Chinese language daily.

The man, Lai Tianliang (transliterated), had been playing badminton with a group of 12 to 14 friends, who occupied two courts.

According to the team’s captain — who wanted to remain anonymous — Lai had already played five or six games that night and showed no obvious signs of discomfort and was moving quickly around the court while playing.

However, towards the end of the session, Lai suddenly said: “I’m not playing anymore.”

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Before he could leave the court, he collapsed and lost consciousness. The team captain said Lai still had a pulse initially, but it gradually weakened.

The other players immediately began performing first aid and called for an ambulance to take Lai to Kluang Hospital.

PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

After arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead at around 11pm.

Previously had heart surgery

The team captain said Lai had undergone heart surgery more than a year and a half ago.

After the surgery, he rested for about three months before returning to badminton, playing casually before eventually engaging in more intensive games.

Lai had not complained of feeling unwell recently, although he had previously mentioned having knee pain.

“He really loved badminton,” the captain said, adding that Lai played mainly for recreation and personal enjoyment.

He also described Lai as someone who did not care much about winning or losing and said he was careful about his diet.

Lai’s older brother said he had noticed that the deceased had become noticeably thinner recently, though a recent medical check-up had not found any problems.

Lai was the ninth of 10 siblings and leaves behind his wife and a daughter who is studying at university.

PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

Badminton hall did not have an AED

The team captain also said the badminton hall did not have an automated external defibrillator (AED), which could have been used to check Lai’s heartbeat when the incident occurred.

Players had previously raised the issue with the operator, who had said it would be addressed.

Most members of the group were aged over 45, and they would regularly remind one another not to force themselves to play if they felt unwell.

“We sometimes remind everyone that if they are not feeling well, they shouldn’t come to play,” he said.

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