The investigations followed claims by the late EatGreen owner Jane Lee that a former worker faked a fall to claim workplace injury compensation.

No evidence of cheating or fraud found in Sumo Salad work injury claim: Police and MOM

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Oct 13, 2026

A work injury compensation claim against Sumo Salad will be processed by the designated insurer, while the police will not take further action against the former worker who filed the claim.

In a joint media release on Oct 13, the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that investigations into an alleged case of cheating and a fraudulent work injury compensation claim involving a former employee of EatGreen have concluded, with the authorities finding no evidence of wrongdoing by the former worker.

EatGreen, which operates Sumo Salad, was issued a stern warning by MOM after the ministry found that not all of its employees were covered under the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA), although the former worker who made the claim was among two employees covered.

Investigations by the police and MOM followed claims made by business owner Jane Lee on social media on July 18, 2025, alleging that the former worker faked a fall two days before her contract ended to claim workplace injury compensation from the company.

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She died a day after making the social media posts.

The authorities said in the Oct 13 release that the designated insurer in this case had reimbursed the employer in June 2025 for the medical costs and medical leave wages incurred for the work injury up to that point, and will continue to cover the eligible compensation benefits under WICA.

The act allows employees to claim for injuries and occupational diseases that happen at work or as a result of work, while providing employers an avenue to raise objections before claim settlement, so all parties can present their cases before decisions are finalised.

MOM, however, warned it will take action against those who abuse the system.

In 2021, two foreign employees were sentenced to jail for making fraudulent claims under WICA, including one who rehearsed a planned fall down a flight of stairs.

The incident involving Sumo Salad has sparked widespread public sympathy and prompted some small and medium-sized enterprise owners to speak out about the immense pressure they face when handling workplace injury cases – whether they are staged or genuine.

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