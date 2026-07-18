SEAB said there were no discrepancies, despite claims from some netizens.

No discrepancy found in O-level English oral questions, says SEAB after online claims

There was no discrepancy in the GCE O-level English Language oral examination on July 15, with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) saying the question displayed on the candidates’ screens was the same as that on the oral examiners’ screens.

A number of individuals had posted comments online claiming they were asked questions that were different from what they had prepared for.

The issue surfaced after a Reddit post alleged that some candidates were shown a different question during the 10-minute preparation period from the one read aloud by examiners during the assessment.

Several users said they had encountered similar discrepancies during the third day of the O-level oral examination. There are five days in total.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the SEAB on July 18 said it conducted investigations after receiving feedback, and noted that there were also online comments from individuals who acknowledged that they had misread the prompts at the first instance.

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“For each oral examination session, only one version of the examination video and questions is released via SEAB’s e-Examination system to all examination centres. Hence, all candidates and oral examiners access the same examination video and test content.

“In addition, processes are in place before the commencement of the oral examination session to verify that the correct video and questions are shown onscreen,” said a spokesperson for the board.

The oral examination takes 20 minutes in total. It includes 10 minutes of silent preparation, where students will watch a short video clip and read an accompanying prompt, then prepare notes.

This is followed by 10 minutes of spoken interaction, where students engage in a conversation with examiners based on the same theme during the earlier preparation.

Oral makes up 20 per cent of students’ total O-level English grade.

About 5,000 candidates sat the GCE O-level English Language oral examination on July 15.

SEAB said all candidates will be assessed fairly based on their prepared responses and in accordance with the assessment rubrics.

“The oral examiners are experienced teachers and have completed a standardisation exercise prior to being deployed for the oral examination to ensure fair and consistent assessment for all candidates.

“SEAB will continue to monitor the conduct of the examination and remains committed to ensuring a fair assessment experience for all candidates,” added the spokesperson.

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