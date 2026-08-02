The case involved two victims who were both below the age of 18 when the offences were allegedly committed.

Nine S’poreans to be charged for sexual exploitation of minors, including woman accused of recruiting for sex trade

Nine people — eight men and one woman — will be charged in court on Aug 3 for their suspected involvement in offences involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

In a press release on Aug 2, police said the nine Singaporeans — aged between 20 and 41 — were arrested following investigations by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Specialised Crime Branch.

The case involved two victims who were both below the age of 18 when the offences were allegedly committed.

According to preliminary investigations, the 20-year-old woman allegedly exploited both minors by facilitating the provision of commercial sexual services and profiting from the arrangements.

She is also accused of recruiting one of the victims for the purpose of exploitation.

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The woman will be charged with one count of trafficking for the purpose of exploitation and one count of knowingly receiving payments in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act.

She also faces additional charges relating to facilitating commercial sexual services and cheating offences.

Men allegedly obtained sexual services from victim

Police investigations also identified eight men who allegedly obtained commercial sexual services from one of the victims.

Each of them will be charged with at least one count of obtaining commercial sex with a person below 18 years old under the Penal Code.

Three of the eight men will also face additional charges for possessing obscene films after unrelated obscene materials were allegedly found during investigations.

The police said it takes a serious view of offences involving the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and young persons.

“We will spare no effort to investigate, and bring to justice those who recruit, exploit or profit from the exploitation of minors, as well as those who obtain the commercial sexual services of minors,” the police said in its statement.

Anyone convicted of trafficking a person for the purpose of exploitation or knowingly receiving payments connected to the exploitation of a trafficked victim faces a fine of up to $100,000, up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

A person convicted of obtaining commercial sexual services from someone below 18 years old faces up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.

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