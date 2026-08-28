‘Nice b**bs’: Woman allegedly harassed by Foodpanda rider while walking home

A woman was allegedly harassed by a Foodpanda rider on her way home.

A woman was on her way home when she was allegedly harassed by a male Foodpanda rider who called out to her, saying: “Nice b**bs”.

Instagram user @huatyousay recounted the incident in a post on Aug 28. The video has since garnered over 14,000 views and dozens of comments.

Foodpanda rider allegedly calls out ‘Nice b**bs’ to woman

In the video, huatyousay said she was walking home when a Foodpanda rider cycled past, looked at her and allegedly said, “Nice b**bs” before riding off.

Huatyousay was later seen meeting a male friend, whom she consulted about the incident.

“You’re a guy, tell me,” she said.

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The male friend could be heard saying that he would not go around making such remarks, to which huatyousay questioned why a man would say such things to “a random girl walking on the streets”.

“That’s sexual harassment. If you have comments, just keep it to yourself,” her male friend said.

Huatyousay stressed that she did not even look at the Foodpanda rider when they crossed paths.

She said that while she does not intend to lodge a complaint with Foodpanda, she described the incident as “disgusting”.

“I’m so angry right now. I cannot believe this happened to me,” she said. “Where’s the respect towards women these days?”

Huatyousay also pre-empted comments blaming the incident on her choice of clothing, stressing that a woman’s attire should never be an excuse for such behaviour.

“No matter what a woman wear, you have no rights to make any disgusting comments like that. Stop harassing women... We just want to go home,” she said.

Stomp has reached out to huatyousay and Foodpanda for comment.

Posted about alleged harassment encounter with Gojek driver a month ago

In July, huatyousay reported another alleged harassment encounter involving a Gojek driver.

She posted a video on Instagram, showing a recording of the ride in which the driver could allegedly be heard asking her for a “threesome”, followed by questions such as “Are you a virgin?” and whether they could meet on another day.

Gojek has since suspended the driver from the platform while investigations were conducted.

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