Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo are believed to be involved in at least ten other similar cases of loanshark harassment.

‘Next time you see how I burn’: Teen, 19, and woman, 25, nabbed for loanshark harassment cases

A 19-year-old teenager and a 25-year-old woman were charged in court on Aug 4 for their suspected involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment.

The police said they were alerted on August 2, between 2am and 10am, to a series of loanshark harassment cases island-wide, where the main gates and doors of several residential units were splashed with white, black, yellow and red paints.

Debtors’ notes were also pasted on the doors.

According to an image released by the police, one such note read: “This is only the starting!!! Today is paint next time you see how I burn!!!! If you want settle then call me back asap!!!!”

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the duo and arrested them on Aug 2 within nine hours of the first report.

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Two mobile phones were seized as case exhibits.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo are believed to be involved in at least ten other similar cases of loanshark harassment,” said the police.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years in jail and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance, and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

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