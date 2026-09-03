A video circulating online shows the baby being retrieved from the bin, with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached.

Newborn found in Penang airport toilet sanitary bin with umbilical cord still attached, 2 detained

Two individuals have been detained after a newborn was found alive in a sanitary bin inside a toilet at Penang International Airport, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to Malaysian news site FMT News, a janitor made the discovery on Aug 31 after hearing the boy’s cries from the sanitary bin.

Footage circulating online shows two men, one of whom is wearing a customs uniform, gently retrieving the baby from the sanitary bin, which has a blue plastic covering placed over it.

The newborn, barely the size of two adult palms, can be heard crying loudly as he is brought out of the bin. The placenta and umbilical cord are still attached to the baby, suggesting that he was left in the bin shortly after birth.

The customs officer brings the baby to a nearby sink after receiving instructions from a voice behind the camera.

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Police detain two individuals

Speaking to the media, Southwest district police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab said the newborn was taken to Penang Hospital following the discovery.

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman was later arrested following police investigations and a review of CCTV footage.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Myanmar national who works as a security guard,” said Anuwal.

Police also found that the man had failed to produce valid travel documents.

Anuwal said that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Malaysian Penal Code, which concerns the abandonment of a child under 12 by a parent or caregiver.

Investigations are ongoing.

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