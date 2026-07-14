‘New HDB feature?’: Clothes hanging on Sengkang fitness corner equipment amuses netizens

A resident was left wondering if they had discovered a “new HDB feature” after finding clothes hanging on equipment at a fitness corner in Sengkang.

On July 13, an anonymous Facebook user shared photos of the sighting — which occurred near Block 414A Fernvale Link — on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

The photos showed at least 14 pieces of clothing — including shirts, shorts, and a towel — hung over two pull-up bars and a pair of dip bars.

“Since when did outdoor exercise equipment become a communal clothes drying rack?” the user asked in the post.

They added that the clothes made it “difficult, if not impossible” for residents to use the facilities.

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“If one person starts doing this, what’s stopping others from following?” the user wrote. “Before long, will the entire fitness corner become an open-air laundry area instead of a place for residents to work out?”

They urged relevant authorities to remind residents to be considerate and ensure shared facilities remain available for everyone.

The post amused many netizens, with some poking fun at the unusual sight.

One commenter joked that whoever hung the clothes there was simply “being resourceful”.

Another netizen quipped that residents could exercise in the area and “sweat all over” the clothing, while another added that the clothes could double as “free towels” for people to wipe their sweat after working out.

Advisory notices displayed at fitness corner: Ang Mo Kio Town Council

In response to a Stomp query, Ang Mo Kio Town Council said its Property Team has displayed advisory notices at the fitness corner, reminding residents not to hang wet laundry on the equipment.

The town council also urged residents to use shared community facilities “responsibly” and with “consideration for others”.

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