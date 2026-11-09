Singapore Airline’s revamped business class seats — grey with yellow lines — have been the subject of much controversy since it was revealed on Nov 6.

New grey and yellow SIA business class seats earn critics and fans alike: ‘Rather fly Scoot Plus’

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced a $2 billion upgrade across all cabin classes that will be completed by 2030 — but not everyone is impressed.

Notably, the airline’s revamped business class seats — made in grey with pops of bright yellow — have been the subject of much controversy since it was revealed on Nov 6.

‘It’s like a suit with a sneaker’: Designer

In an Instagram video posted by Chris Zappone, who is the editor of Australian publication The Age, Julia de Bono of BMW Group Design explained the concept.

BMW Group Design worked on the revamp along with the airline and RECARO Automotive.

De Bono told Zappone that the design was meant to symbolise a “modern”, “progressive” and “more refreshing” look for the business class.

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“It’s more like a suit with a sneaker,” she added.

Comments on Zappone’s reel have been turned off, though it has been viewed at least 124,000 times since it was posted on Nov 8.

Critics: ‘Rather fly Scoot Plus’

The new colour scheme drew much flak from online commenters, who questioned the design choices.

Max Miles Points, who shares travel tips, noted in a TikTok video that the designs across all cabin classes look like “they’re from four different airlines”.

He added that the neon yellow colour did not look like it was part of the SIA’s colour palette, and felt the grey looked “cheap” and reminiscent of chairs in doctor and dentist offices.

He also observed that the colour scheme reminded him of American budget carrier Spirit Airlines — a comparison also made by fellow travel influencer Coby Explanes, who felt the similarity was a “real shame” as it took attention away from impressive upgrades to SIA’s first class cabins.

One content creator, who describes himself as a “travel nomad”, said simply: “I’ll rather fly Scoot Plus.”

Invited guests praise new upgrades and privacy boost

Many who jumped to defend SIA’s new business class design sang praises for its upgrades.

Content creator Mongchin Yeoh, popularly known by her handle @mongabong, acknowledged in her post that most people would disapprove the colour change, though the upgrades are “pretty good”.

She highlighted that the cabin felt more spacious, and the sliding doors offered business class passengers more privacy.

TikToker Erwin — one half of the account @onericeplease — did not support the backlash.

“Not gonna lie, I’m kinda vibing with the grey tones,” he said in his video.

He pointed out that the selling points include new features like the adjustable lumbar support and a bed that can lie straight.

“Can we please give the new first class some love too? They really nailed the old money look,” Erwin said.

Included in SIA’s biggest revamp yet are updated dining menus and enhanced in-flight entertainment systems.

Members of the public can preview the new cabin offerings in an upcoming showcase at Jewel Changi Airport and a separate display in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 in early-2027, reported The Straits Times.

Stomp has reached out to Singapore Airlines for comment.

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