Netizens slam Facebook user over ‘childish’ post claiming migrant worker was wearing ‘SAF pants’

The Facebook user questioned if migrant workers were allowed to wear “SAF pants” in public.

A Facebook user’s post questioning whether migrant workers are allowed to wear Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform has backfired, as netizens slammed the user for what they described as a “childish” post.

The user, Peter Lim, shared a photo on June 29 in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, showing a “worker” queuing at a hawker centre with a bag of canned drinks in one hand.

The worker is in a blue polo shirt bearing the name of a construction company and a pair of green camouflage pants.

A second photo of the worker’s back view zooms in on his pants, as Lim asks in the caption: “Can workers wear SAF pants in public?”

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The pants resemble the SAF uniform worn between the mid-1980s and 2009, but it is unclear whether they were the ones officially issued by the armed forces.

Netizens rally behind worker

The post gained over 1,400 reactions and comments, and several impassioned responses supporting the worker.

“Relax bro. Not naked ok,” one netizen said.

“They work here already very tough, instead of buying them a drink… post this childish post,” another chimed in.

Several commenters pointed out that the patterned pants are sold in local shops, asking why they would be off-limits to migrant workers.

“If you see properly, this is not even SAF pants,” another suggested, adding that “wearing (them) as a fashion statement is allowed”.

In response to a comment stating that they found no issue with the situation, Lim reiterated that the pants “cannot be worn by members of the public as casual civilian wear”.

The unauthorised use of any SAF or police uniform, or any part of such a uniform, is an offence under the Decorations and Uniforms Act. Those convicted face a fine of up to S$400 and a jail term of up to three months.

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