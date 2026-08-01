Netizens puzzled by man walking home carrying giant S’pore flag. ‘He loves S’pore so much’

The man is seen walking along the corridor with the flag.

A video of a man walking home with a huge Singapore flag on its pole has left netizens amused and confused.

The video, shared by TikTok user @sergiiosl1977 on July 31 and timestamped as 4.10am on July 20, was purportedly recorded by the private security camera of a unit in Block 157 Serangoon North Avenue 1.

It shows a man walking along the corridor with a flagpole bearing the Singapore flag, which he leans against a section of the wall that appears to be just a few paces from his own unit.

He then goes into the unit, re-emerges several moments later, and salutes the flag before retrieving it.

Once outside his unit, he places the flag against the wall facing his unit’s entrance, steps back and salutes the flag again before returning to his flat.

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The pole appears to be a head or two taller than the man himself.

Many wondered how he got the flag.

The video has since garnered 140,000 views, 600 reactions, and 60 comments.

“He just came back from NDP rehearsal,” suggested a TikTok user. Another said: “I believe we can see that he takes great care of that flag bringing it home safely. So maybe he will participate in the NDP parade.”

Others thought he could have purchased the flag or was making a delivery.

“Nothing wrong. Maybe he bought it here,” said a TikToker, adding a screenshot of an online store selling flags. “He is delivering the flag ordered online by the resident,” another said.

Several, probably in jest, called him patriotic.

“He loves Singapore so much,” said a netizen. “Patriot,” proclaimed another.

One netizen, wondering if the man was intoxicated, asked: “How much did he drink?”

And another who seemed to know about the man criticised the original poster for sharing the video.

“Before you judge anything, this person actually has a mental problem. You should know him and know what’s wrong with him rather than you posting about him here embarrassing him like that,” said the netizen.

Going by the layout of the corridor, the man in the video is likely the same person who was seen in a video clearing rubbish from the corridor and tossing it over the ledge last September.

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