The vehicles that were targeted were all Singapore-registered cars with their side or rear windows smashed.

Netizen warns S’poreans to be careful after seeing 3 S’pore-registered cars broken into in broad daylight at Desaru carpark

A netizen has posted a warning for Singaporeans to be careful when planning a trip to Desaru after seeing three cars parked next to his broken into in broad daylight.

Facebook user Syafiq Maselan made the post on the public group MY SG Road Trip - Your Malaysia Road Trip Guide! on Sept 6 after seeing three Singapore-registered cars — one parked next to his, another across and a third in an adjacent lot broken into at the carpark of Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast.

“Was incredibly lucky that mine was left untouched, especially since there were children’s devices on the back seat,” says Syafiq.

Syafiq says in the post that the thieves appeared to be targeting bags left in the cars and those broken into had their side or rear windows broken.

Some netizens felt that the vehicle owners should have been more careful.

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“No need (to) say in Malaysia, la, even in our own country, if you leave valuables inside a car and it’s obvious, you are asking for it!” said a Facebook user.

“So stupid! Why leave things in the car?! If you are in Malaysia, never leave anything in the car! Especially laptops and gadgets! They have equipment to scan for signals!” said another.

Several agreed that drivers of Singapore-registered cars should be more alert.

“Just only target Singapore cars, isn’t it obvious? Try to avoid going there for safety sake,” said a netizen. “Malaysia is not that bad. Though, yes, these crimes do happen and Singapore cars are always tempting,” another noted.

Netizens also felt that thieves are getting bolder.

“Many hungry people there (are) watching and waiting for a chance,” one Facebook user said. “What we call daylight robbery,” another said.

One Singaporean who frequents Malaysia said ot was just bad luck.

“I just returned from a driving holiday in Ipoh. Everything was fine. I do frequent Malaysia and never encountered any problems. Actually, I experienced very good Malaysian hospitality when my car was stuck in the mud. Several people tried to help me. So, it depends on your luck,” said the netizen.

Desaru is a resort about 100km or a 90-minute drive from Singapore and is popular among Singaporean holiday makers.

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