Netizen tries to ‘piss off’ M’sians by showing S’pore passport while pumping Ron95 fuel, here’s how the internet reacted

A Threads user who posted a video of someone flashing their Singapore passport while pumping Ron95 at a petrol station in Malaysia has drawn the ire of Malaysian netizens.

The clip was posted by Threads user @theblackspice with the caption, “How to piss off Malaysians as a Singaporean. Step one. Curi (steal) their minyak (oil or petrol).”

The video shows someone holding a Singapore passport beside a yellow pump nozzle — which dispenses Ron95 fuel — inserted into the fuel tank of a vehicle.

The pump meter shows that RM60 (S$19) worth of fuel, or 23.622 litres at RM2.54 per litre, had gone into the tank.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, are not allowed to purchase Ron95 fuel, whether subsidised or otherwise. Since April 1, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles caught buying Ron95 can face legal action. Previously, only petrol station operators were held responsible.

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The clip does not show the car’s registration plate, so it is unclear if any laws were breached. Also, the pump price of the Ron95 at the unnamed Caltex petrol station shows RM2.54 per litre, instead of the current RM3.37, which could mean the video was recorded in February, before fuel prices skyrocketed.

Netizen calls Threads user a ‘cheapskate’

The video has since garnered over 400,000 views, 2,600 reactions, and more than 1,900 comments.

The user’s provocative caption irked some Malaysian Threads users, though others were more amused.

“Pissed off? Not a bit... it just proves you’re a cheapskate,” said a netizen.

“This is what we (call) ‘miskin’ (poor or impoverished),” said another. “B40 Singaporean,” said another. B40 refers to the bottom 40 per cent of households in Malaysia by income, typically earning under RM5,250 (S$1,662.50) per month.

Some comments, however, were directed at Singaporeans in general.

“Supposedly a developed nation, yet still poor — both financially and in terms of mentality,” one Threads user said. “Haiya everything kiasu, come to Malaysia also kiasu , even your future generations also will be kiasu,” another said.

Several Malaysians were seemingly wise to the intentions of the Threads user.

“How to know someone is desperate for attention and a useless person in real life... Rage-bait failed,” said a netizen. “He’s just an attention seeker,” another pointed out.

Several Singaporean netizens also were unimpressed with their compatriot’s antics.

“As a Singaporean, you’re not doing anyone any favours. Can we toss you into the sea?” said one. “I feel ashamed of what you’re doing — don’t go (breaking) the rules of another country…and shame us all,” another said.

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