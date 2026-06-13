The netizen was slammed for posting a photo of an SMRT staff member online.

Netizen slammed for posting photo of SMRT staff member in priority seat: ‘Cut them some slack’

A netizen was slammed after he posted a photo of an SMRT staff member sitting in a priority seat on a train, saying the staff member should occupy another seat instead.

Facebook user Joseph Chh Chh posted the photo in the Complaint Singapore group on June 12, showing a man in an SMRT uniform occupying the seat.

The man holds a pair of glasses in one hand and a phone in the other, with a backpack resting at his feet.

The adjacent seat remains empty, with another person occupying the next seat.

“Please ask your staff/ colleague occupy other seats,” the accompanying caption read.

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‘We’re all human’: Netizens urge empathy

The post garnered hundreds of reactions online and was reposted just an hour later, as netizens rallied behind the staff member.

In the comments section of the original post, several netizens said that there was nothing wrong with the staff member’s action, pointing out that the train appeared relatively empty.

Other commenters urged empathy and suggested that the Facebook user speak to the staff member directly rather than take a photo of him.

“Dude, they work hard also they walk a lot in the trains, cut some slack,” another commented.

“They are onboard trains every day for your safety and you are not appreciative of it. Please take down this post, it’s unnecessary,” one netizen chimed in.

Another commenter called out the netizen’s “passive aggressive” behaviour.

“We’re all human — why not approach him directly with your confected rage. How would you like the same treatment?” the commenter wrote.

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