Nepal-Tibet floods: Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 in humanitarian aid

The funds will be committed to response efforts by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners.

Dilenjit Singh

The Straits Times

Aug 27, 2026

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support response efforts in the Nepal-Tibet border region after it was hit by deadly flash floods and landslides on Aug 26.

The funds will be committed to response efforts by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners, SRC said in a statement on Aug 27.

These include distributing drinking water and emergency supplies, such as tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, first-aid kits and body bags.

SRC will also launch a public fund-raising appeal on Aug 28 for communities affected by the disaster.

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The funds raised will be directed through the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and other humanitarian partners to support ground operations and to address humanitarian needs and developments on the ground.

SRC also activated the Restoring Family Links service, as part of efforts to reunite families separated by the disaster.

Those who have lost contact with their family members or have missing loved ones in Nepal or Tibet may contact SRC for support, regardless of nationality. They can do so via e-mail at rfl@redcross.sg

Nepal’s Tourism Board said 517 foreigners remained out of contact as at Aug 27, including nine people from Singapore.

Donation drive from Aug 28 to Nov 30

Those who wish to donate in support of response efforts in the Nepal-Tibet border region can do so via the following methods:

Credit card: via Giving.sg, DeeDa and Give.Asia

PayNow: Key in UEN: S86CC0370ERF1 and input “Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods (your NRIC, FIN or UEN)” under the bill reference.

Cheque: Payable to Singapore Red Cross Society, with “Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods” indicated on the back. Also include your name and postal address on the back, and mail it to Red Cross House.

In person: Donations can be made at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours.

Raise funds: Register as a third-party fund-raiser with SRC, or set up a campaign on Giving.sg

“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, and our thoughts are with communities affected by the disaster,” said SRC chief executive and secretary-general Benjamin William.

“The devastating situation continues to unfold – over a thousand people are missing, many thousands of families are affected, and livelihoods have been severely disrupted. Critical infrastructure has been severely damaged, making it hard to reach the remaining communities.

“There are warnings of further flooding, and the extent of the devastation might still grow. The Singapore Red Cross is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to deploy a team to support our partners on the ground. We call upon the people of Singapore to stand in solidarity with the affected communities during these difficult times.”

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said earlier on Aug 27 that the Singapore Government is putting together a humanitarian assistance package to support relief efforts.

More than 1,300 people were missing on Aug 27, a day after flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 270, sweeping away entire villages, according to AFP.

Homes were engulfed and vehicles tossed around like they were toys by the tsunami-like rumble of water and mud that struck villages and towns on the morning of Aug 26 in the path of two rivers – Bhote Koshi and Trishuli.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists caught in the disaster that the US Geological Survey believe was caused by a glacial collapse that sent forth an overwhelming flow of icy debris.

Emergency teams were racing to evacuate survivors from affected zones, as new flash floods could not be ruled out.

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