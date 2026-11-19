Malaysia’s national waste management authorities conducted an enforcement operation following complaints from the public.

NEA in contact with Malaysia authorities after new reports of illegal waste disposal in Pontian

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

Nov 19, 2026

Construction waste from Singapore has reportedly been illegally dumped in Pontian, Johor, again, prompting Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) to contact the Malaysian authorities.

Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported on Nov 18 that 10 lorries linked to various companies were detected during an enforcement operation at a previously closed dumping site in Rimba Terjun, in the south-western district of Johor.

In a media reply on Nov 19, the NEA said it is aware of recent reports alleging that construction waste from Singapore was transported to and illegally dumped in Rimba Terjun.

It added that it takes such allegations seriously and is in contact with Malaysia’s national waste management authority SWCorp to establish the facts.

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“Under Singapore’s regulatory framework, Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste must be properly processed and sorted for reuse, recycling or disposal,” NEA said.

“Mixed C&D waste containing unsorted waste generated from construction and demolition activities and contaminants (such as plastic waste) is not allowed to be exported.

“Homogeneous materials recovered from C&D waste, such as ferrous scrap, may be exported for recycling or reuse, subject to the relevant requirements of the importing country.”

The agency added that it conducts surveillance and inspections of waste disposal facilities handling such waste, including checks outside regular operating hours.

“NEA will take appropriate enforcement action if non-compliances and breaches are established. NEA will continue to monitor compliance and review further measures where necessary to deter the prohibited export and disposal of C&D waste overseas.”

SWCorp Johor director Zainal Fitri Ahmad was quoted in the NST report as saying that eight of the lorries had records showing they entered Malaysia carrying stone waste.

The other two lorries had no corresponding entry records at Customs, he said, adding that the operation took place following complaints about suspected illegal waste dumping from the public.

Reports of such illegal dumping surfaced in August, following which the Johor state authorities shut down more than five sites in Pontian believed to have been used for illegal dumping operations.

The state government also set up a task force and launched an investigation into three sites allegedly involved in the illegal use of construction waste for land reclamation and dumping at an unlicensed site.

Then, NEA said the nine companies that were identified by SWCorp as linked to the illegal dumping of construction waste in Pontian, Johor, were Malaysian.

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